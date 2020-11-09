Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development Frank Tumwebaze has warned police to stop following around and ‘whipping’ opposition politicians.

According to Tumwebaze, the police involvement in activities of opposition candidates is working to the best of the advantage of these individual leaders.

Tumwebaze’s comments were made in light of the current events in Jinja where Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat is currently involved in a cat and mouse game with the police.

Police had to fire tear gas to disperse supporters who had gathered to usher in Amuriat who commences his campaigns in the district.

“But Police Uganda, what if you left those political actors? You are making them big issues when they aren’t and undue advantage of sympathy,” Tumwebaze claimed.

‘They enjoy it. Their game is to keep u in those altercations as they enjoy unceasing media attention. Get another policing option please,” he added.

National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice President for Buganda Godfrey Kiwanda while appearing on NBS TV’s Barometer program recently claimed that opposition politicians are paying the police to offer them attention so they gain the sympathy of the masses.

Amuriat and Bobi Wine have been the recent victims of police interference after the former was compelled to attend his nominations barefooted following a violent arrest from police while the former was snatched from his car immediately after nominations.