Businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari with whom he is accused of killing Kenneth Akena has hired a new team of lawyers to represent him in the murder case.

Kanyamunyu last week told court that the team of lawyers representing him including Caleb Alaka, Evans Ochieng and Mc Dusman Kabega had abandoned him midway the trial.

“I have tried to reach out to the three lawyers on phone but they have not been picking my calls,”Kanyamunyu told court last week after being asked by the judge about the absence of the lawyers.

However, on Monday, when the case came up for further trial, a team of new lawyers from Kampala Associated Advocates including Jet Tumwebaze and Peter Kabatsi were in court on the duo’s side.

When asked to introduce themselves, the two lawyers however told court that they received instructions on Friday evening while outside of the city and noted that negotiations to fully represent Kanyamunyu are still ongoing.

Kabatsi who is representing Munwangari said he has been able to speak to his client but noted that the record of proceedings is very bulky that he needs more time to peruse it.

The team from Kampala Associated Advocates comes at a time when the judge declined to grant an application in which Kanyamunyu had asked court to halt trial to enable him complete the process of plea bargain he has started with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, having gone through the Acholi justice system, locally known as Mato Oput to seek for forgiveness over killing the son of the soil, Kenneth Akena.

The judge threw out the application, saying plea bargain and a deal entered through the Acholi justice system cannot be used to delay a trial that has dragged on for three years.

Justice Stephen Mubiru has adjourned the case to Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9 am for the trial to resume with the cross-examination of the 13th prosecution witness.

Matthew Kanyamunyu, the director Quantum Express Logistics and his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari are accused of the murder of Kenneth Akena, a former child rights activist who was shot in November 2016 at Lugogo and died a few hours later at Nakasero hospital from bullet wounds.