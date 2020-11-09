Singer and Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful, Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has said Kampala City needs urgent solutions to liberate the locals from the suffering especially those living in the ghettos.

Mayanja made the remarks after visiting the people of Kiyaaye Nakulabye, Kiwunya, China City Kabawo Zone Nalukolongo, Bwaise Kimombasa and Katanga Makerere

“I made a very strong observation that people’s standard of living is as they live in poverty, poor sanitation, and floods that leave them in despair every other day most especially when it rains,”said Mayanja.

He noted that Kampala needs leadership that can always stand with the common people so that their problems are amicably addressed.

“My leadership will stand for the common values of the common people. I have lived with and served half of my life. We need to at least have those basics for everyone. We need a better way to live and be regarded as stakeholders in our community,”he noted.

He said once he takes the leadership of Kampala City come 2021, people will not cry any more.

In the new leadership, Chameleone said he will put emphasis on the management of runoff of storm water by using appropriate technology and public intervention, environmentally greening the city including greening some channels and involving all leaders at levels in the fight against floods.

Mayanja faces challenge from incumbent mayor Erias Lukwago.