NBS Kurt’s host Robert Sekidde alias Tuff B has released a new song dubbed ‘Rise Up’ in which he sings about the unfairness of the sitting government.

Tuff B, who was once a supporter of Bebe Cool and part of the Gagamel crew, has over the years shown he is not with him anymore. He now supports Bobi Wine openly and all his causes under People Power. Bobi Wine, legal name Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is the leader of People Power and the National Unity Platform (NUP). He is a presidential candidate in the 2021 general election.

Bobi Wine wrote, “Big up my brother #TuffB. When we rise up we must indeed stand for the truth.

Our loud voices must be used to defend those who cannot defend themselves. Let us encourage everyone to speak through their vote. Let us all come out and vote. We can change so much through voting, guarding our vote and defending our vote!.

#PeoplePower_OurPower”.

NUP spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi too acknowledged Tuff B’s efforts in a message shared on social media.

“Artiste Tuff B using his talent to sing truth to power. If everyone plays their part, we’ll surely achieve a new Uganda,” Ssenyonyi wrote.