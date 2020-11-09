Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr. Kizza Besigye, has said he will not campaign for any candidate whose message does not include liberating Uganda even if the candidate belongs to the FDC.

Besigye, who offered not to stand in 2021 to focus on what he calls “Plan B” said what Uganda’s opposition needs is to win power and not just occupy offices.

Besigye made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze.

“I am not going to campaign for you just because you are saying you are FDC. I am going to campaign for you if your message is for liberation,” Besigye said.

Besigye said that the opposition candidates need to go into the election with a liberation message and whoever will do that will be his candidate.

“You will never win by compliance. This is why we have advocated for defiance. We need to win power, and then power will give us the offices,” he said.

Besigye said the opposition missed a great opportunity when they failed to unite to present one candidate to take on incumbent President Museveni.

The presidential candidates started their official campaigns today with President Museveni starting from his political mecca in Luwero while NUP’s Kyagulanyi is in Arua.