By Teven Kibumba

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat has promised Iganga a national referral hospital if voted into power in the January, 2021 election.

Amuriat made the comments during a brief stop over in Iganga on his way to Soroti. Iganga highway was lined with tens of hundreds of FDC flag waving supporters and the curious as he made his way through this Monday, November 9.

Amuriat was joined by FDC woman MP candidate for Iganga Mariam Nantale, the Kampala woman MP candidate Dr Stella Nyanzi.

He said that Iganga deserves a national referral hospital because it hosts patients seeking treatment from neighbouring districts. He said it was unfair to leave the people of Busoga without a national referral hospital to cater for the numbers it has to handle.

Sitting barefoot on top of his car, Amuriat promised to improve infrastructure such as roads in Iganga district ensure that farmers can easily transport their products to the nearest markets.

Nantale called upon the people of Iganga to vote her into office on her third try because she is determined to uplift them. She said she would use her skills as an attorney to lobby for developmental projects that can help the youth acquire skills and wealth.

Amuriat was then escorted out of Iganga town by police for almost five kilometres before they left him to proceed to Soroti.

However, supporters of the Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu National Unity Platform asked police to accord him the same cordial welcome.

The NUP flag bearer for Iganga MP Francis Muganga challenged police to act professionally the next time the party hosts its leader in the town. He said police should not fire tear gas and bullets but allow Kyagulanyi and NUP to meet its supporters peacefully by acting professionally.