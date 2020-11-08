The ruling National Resistance Movement has unveiled the campaign program to be followed by the party presidential flag bearer, President Yoweri Museveni.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the party headquarters in Kyadondo, the NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba said the campaigns will kick off tomorrow, Monday, 9th, November with a meeting in Greater Luweero region to sit at Kawumu State Lodge.

“On Tuesday, our presidential flag bearer will have a meeting in Lira on Tuesday, on Wednesday, he will be in Apac, a meeting in Arua on Thursday, on Friday he will be in Nebbi, on Saturday in Moyo and a meeting with leaders in Gulu on Sunday,” Lumumba told journalists.

The NRM Secretary General said President Museveni will as part of the campaigns, have strategic meetings with the various leaders in the areas he will be going.

The meetings will have the party flag bearers at all levels including Members of Parliament (2021-2026), district women representatives and representatives of the special interest groups, incumbent NRM MPs and those on the independent ticket but NRM leaning and party leaders at all levels.

The incumbent will also have separate meetings for NRM youth leaders but noted that village chairpersons will be key in expanding the campaigns.

“The campaigns are to be carried out on a door to door basis by the NRM village chairpersons. We will require them to first talk to their family members, neighbours and then other people in the villages to help deliver victory for the party at all levels. Protect yourselves and the people you talk to against the spread of Coronavirus. We want you to live longer. Put on masks, ensure social distance and wash hands with water and soap,” she advised.