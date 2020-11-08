National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine and National Resistance Movement (NRM) incumbent Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni will seek a start to their campaigns in their respective political meccas.

It has been a habit for Museveni to commence his campaigns in Luwero, where he launched his bush war in 1980 and consequently captured power.

On Monday, the incumbent will host NRM delegates in a required 70 seating capacity at his Luwero-based Kawumu demonstration farm.

He will then speak to the nation on radio and TV as a requirement in the new scientific campaigns.

Bobi Wine on the other hand has also chosen Arua as the anchor of his political campaign.

Arua has been chosen for its significance in propelling Bobi Wine to national popularity after he was allegedly arrested and tortured following nasty events that culminated into a fracas between the Pro- NRM supporters and those of Independent MP aspirant Kasiano Wadri.

Bobi has since been credited by many political watchers as having confirmed his king maker status in Arua where the candidate he was supporting, Kasiano Wadri, rode to victory in a constituency that had been dominated by NRM leadership.