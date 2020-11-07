The ministry of Health has received three ambulances procured by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) with funding from the Swedish government.

The ambulances will be deployed in Pakwach, Madi-Okollo and Obongi districts to support timely referral and transportation of women and children with complications to health facilities.

According to the officials from the ministry of Health, many people fail to access health services in those districts due to lack of transportation, lack of funds to pay for transport, poor road infrastructure and poor communication networks.

The support will therefore significantly address delays in accessing transport for mothers and children with complications and residing in remote places to ensure they access health facilities in time, as well as support inter-facility referrals for emergency cases.

Shadrack Omol, UNICEF Uganda representative, said the ambulances will help ensure timely referrals and transportation, while helping women and children with complications access lifesaving services at facilities that can appropriately address their medical needs.

“Over the past several years, the health system in Uganda has made significant and commendable strides in strengthening the availability and quality of the services that it provides, especially to the most vulnerable populations. But barriers remain particularly when it comes to accessing health services in a timely manner,”said Omol.