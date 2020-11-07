Security has warned National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to stay away from diverting their officers by promising them salary increment.

In his Tuesday nomination day speech, Kyagulanyi pledged to increase the salary of security officers in his “new Uganda” with the low ranking officers getting one million.

Addressing the press on Friday, Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) spokesperson said political players need to refrain from promising what they can not honour.

“We should stop the rhetorics and the bombastic campaigns to the extent that others have even started promising the incomprehensible things,” Twine said.

“Members of the Uganda Police, members of Uganda People’s Defence Forces joined willingly, so when you start promising salaries, that is cheap politics.”

Twine said that the promise of increasing salaries for security personnel is just not achievable.

“We don’t want to divert our officers. Remember that when you promise, you may come into power after elections, so do you want the police to implement your manifesto?” Twine asked.

In reply on his Twitter platform, Kyagulanyi maintained that their promise to improve the welfare of all security officers will stay and as soon as he gets into office, this will be implemented.

“Our promise to improve the welfare of our security forces is eliciting uncalled for threats from regime operatives. I actually meant every word I said. As soon as we have stats power, we shall substantially raise the salaries of the Police, Military and prison officers, ” Kyagulanyi said on Twitter.

The National Unity Platform is expected to unveil its complete manifesto on Saturday at 11pm in Mbarara City.