By Samuel Muhimba

Stanbic Uganda Holdings has tapped on Andrew Mashanda to take up the role of Chief Executive, Stanbic Uganda Holdings replacing Patrick Mweheire who continues to serve as Non Executive Director of the company.

Stanbic Uganda is a Holding Company that currently holds three subsidiaries including; Stanbic Bank Uganda, Stanbic Properties limited and Stanbic Business Incubator.

Mashanda’s appointment was confirmed in a notice to Stanbic’s shareholders by board chairman Japheth Katto

“Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited informs its shareholders and the general public of the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mashanda as Chief Executive and by virtue of that position, as an Executive Director of the Company effective November 1st, 2020,” Katto says in the notice.

The company further confirms that Patrick Mweheire will continue serving in his capacity as Non Executive Director, Stanbic Uganda Holdings.

“Following the appointment of Andrew Mashanda, Patrick Mweheire therefore steps down as Chief Executive, Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited but continues to serve as a Non- Executive Director of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited and Stanbic Bank Uganda Limited. He will also continue in his capacity as Regional Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group,” as noted in the notice.

“Patrick remains a role model and an exceptional leader as he continues to steer the growth and success of Standard Bank Group. In his regional position, Patrick is responsible for Standard Bank Group’s growth strategy in East Africa which comprises of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia,” Katto says in the notice.

Who is Andrew Mashanda the new Executive Director, Stanbic Uganda Holdings?

Prior to his current appointment, Andrew Mashanda has been serving as an Executive Director of Corporate and Transactional Banking since 2017 and has held several executive management positions.

He was previously the Chief Executive at Standard Bank Malawi for four (4) years prior to his secondment in Nigeria.

Prior to joining the Standard Bank Group, Mr Mashanda held several executive management positions in the banking, mining and media industries in South Africa. Andrew has lived and worked in five (5) African countries.

Mashanda holds a Baccalaureus Computation in Accounting Science from the University of South Africa (1990-1995), and a PGD in Global Management from University of Salford, United Kingdom (2015-2016).