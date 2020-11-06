Better known for her prowess when it comes to live band performances, Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu will be firing up the Club Beatz At Home concert this Saturday (7th November 2020) alongside Route Entertainment’s Vivian Tendo will also perform on the Club Pilsener-sponsored bi-weekly concert as a supporting act.

Musician Cindy Sanyu will be returning for the second time after gracing the show with a unforgettable performance in the month of May. Her stint is ranked high on the list of the best Club Pilsener’s series.

On the show hosted by Douglas Lwanga, Vivian Tendo will make a debut appearance. She is the songstress behind songs like; Hajjati wa Hajji, Mu Kati, Gwe Wange, Maama, Beautiful, Leero, among others.

The show starts airing live on Club Pilsener’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel at 9 PM. With Cindy’s past performances, you cannot afford to miss this.