The government of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and fisheries has banned the importation of day-old chicks, hatching eggs, and other poultry products from the Netherlands.

According to a statement from the senior Veterinary Inspector- Entebbe Airport, DR Namwabira Amina, the ban is on the basis of an outbreak of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI, H5) in the Netherlands.

DR Namwabira says that live birds and poultry products transiting through Netherlands/ Amsterdam airport will not be allowed in Uganda.

The ban extends to poultry feeds from the Netherlands.

“it is therefore brought to your notice that all import permits that were issued for such consignments from the Netherlands have been canceled with immediate effect,” Dr. Namwabira said.

On October 22, Netherlands issued a statement indicating 6 dead mute swans of which two had tested positive for Avian Influenza.

According to the disease report, at least one mute swan was found dead on the 20th of October and tested positive for the virus at their national reference laboratory. This follows outbreaks of HPAI H5N8 in Russia, in poultry on the Black Sea coast in late September; plus outbreaks in poultry and cases in wild waterbirds in southern central Russia, and along the border into Kazakhstan, across August and September.

According to Trading Economics, Uganda Imports from the Netherlands of Other Agricultural, or Poultry-keeping Machinery was US$251.67 Thousand during 2018, according to the United Nations COMTRADE database on international trade. Uganda Imports from the Netherlands of Other Agricultural, or Poultry-keeping Machinery – data, historical chart, and statistics – was last updated in November of 2020.

The Netherlands holds an exceptional position in the European egg and poultry meat trade. In 2013, they contributed 41.4 % to the shell egg exports of the EU and 23.6 % to the poultry meat exports. For many years the Netherlands have been the leading egg exporting country with a share of 12 % of the global export volume in 2012.