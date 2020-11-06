Directors of ML Media Lab Entebbe have warned singer Ronald Mayinja of dire consequences for infringing on their copyright when he used their images, footage and artistic work in his new video of “Mzeei Akalulu”.

Last month, Mayinja composed and released a song in which he praises the incumbent, President Yoweri Museveni on his achievements for the country and according to Adam Walusimbi who is one of the directors at the Media Lab, Mayinja went ahead and used their footage in his video.

Through their lawyers of Walusimbi and Co. Advocates, Media Lab now wants Mayinja to stop using the video, apologize and compensate them with Uganda Shillings 375 million.

“You infringed on our client’s copyright on 30th October 2020 or thereabouts when you used our client’s images, footage and other artistic work depicting the recently commissioned Kitooro market at Entebbe in the trending video of your campaign song titled “Mzeei” without our clients consent. Our client demands that you desist from further copyright infringement by immediately pulling down the video containing the infringement complained of,” the notice to sue reads in part.

Consequences

As a solarium for the infringement, Media lab tasked Mayinja to compensate them with the shs. 375 million within one week from the date of notice and should he fail, they will him.

“Should you fail, we will sue you for everything you are worth. Stand warned!” the letter added.

In a phone conversation with Nile Post, Derrick Mugabe, a creative at Media Lab said that they are tired of musicians who use their work without seeking for their work.

” We are tired! We do invest a lot in our work!!!” Mugabe said.