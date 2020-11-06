While marking its 2-year journey, MultiChoice Uganda’s Pearl Magic has continued to shape the growth of Uganda’s film industry by setting stage for showcasing local content and talent.

With over 145 Ugandan movie titles featured on the channel – two of these having been produced by our MultiChoice Talent Factory Students, 42 licensed TV shows, with some of these shows recurring up to the count of 25 seasons, and a growing number of Pearl Magic original productions.

The local storyteller has created a platform to nurture talent on and off screen for casts and the supporting components in the film making processes.

Launched on 1 October 2018, the channel has a content mix of 100% Ugandan movies, dramas, comedies, music and lifestyle shows which nourish the culture of family time in many households around Uganda.

The shows that broadcast on Pearl Magic DStv and GOtv channels include but are not limited to; The Lukkas, Mistakes Girls Do, Sesiria, Tendo Sisters, Girl from Mparo, Mizigo Express, The Honorables, plus a musical show dubbed Jechili.

These shows resonate with the everyday life of Ugandans, and have guided the narrative of Uganda’s film industry.

“Pearl Magic is positioned as a story teller with a blend of locally produced music and movie content premiered to ensure that there’s something for everyone, and Pearl Magic has set pace for this realization,” Colin Asiimwe, the head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said.

“The movie industry has demonstrated positive growth from story-telling to the picture quality, sound and video effects, lighting by growing talents from actors, movie directors, film producers, sound engineers, art directors, costume designers among others and this has in the end attracted the viewers’ attention.”

According to Asiimwe, economies around the world have grown due to the influence of the film industry including USA(Hollywood) , Nigeria(Hollywood) and Asia(Bollywood) among others adding that Uganda has the potential to emulate them.

“As part of our investment into the industry, we launched the MultiChoice Talent Factory, which is among the projects MultiChoice Group has continued to cultivate through mentorship and talent development among individuals who wish to grow their careers in the film and movie industry,” he said.

He however urged stakeholders in the movie industry to forge meaningful collaboration that will steer the industry to greater heights.

According to Uganda Film Makers and Associates, globally, the movie industry generates over $50 billion annually, and in Uganda, the film industry is estimated to generate about $50 million per year.