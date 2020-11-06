Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj Gen, Mugisha Muntu has unveiled a 47-man team that will spearhead his campaigns for the forthcoming general election.

The team headed by former Leader of Opposition Winnie Kiiza also has Alice Alaso, Yokas Bihande, Kassiano Wadri, Paul Mwiru, Gerald Karuhanga, Amb.Edith Ssempala, Sulaiman Kakaire, Wilberforce Seryazi, and former Makerere University guild president, David Bala among the notable ones.

Speaking at the function, Muntu said the team will have sub-regional and district committees that they will closely work with to coordinate the activities of the party during the forthcoming campaigns and subsequent polls.

“We know it is not going to be an easy task to cover all the 145 districts in 65 days. Our team has worked a program that will see us cover three districts per day. The program is too stuffed but there is no other option especially for us on the opposition,”Muntu said.

“The biggest challenge will be logistics and finances since many things will be involved in the exercise. It will require lots of money to pull it off.”

The former army commander however asked members of the public to come to their help, not only in the Alliance for National Transformation but the entire opposition to be able to fund their campaign program that will culminate into what he termed as the desired change.

“If the public can cushion the opposition political parties, they can run the campaigns smoothly. If you think it’s ANT that you want in power, finance their activities. How do you expect us to do the things you want without injecting in money,”Muntu wondered.

“The way you give offertory in Church every Sunday to prepare for heaven, prepare for a pleasant life here on earth by funding our campaigns for the change you desire. Inject money in the different groups you support.”

Muntu was on Monday nominated as a presidential candidate running on the Alliance for National Transformation to compete against 1o other candidates in the forthcoming general election.