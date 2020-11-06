His Eminence the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has paid glowing tribute to the late Dr. Sheikh Anas Abdnoor Kaliisa eulogizing him as a well-read Muslim scholar, researcher and analyst, whose grasp of Islamic Theology and the contemporary world was unmatched.

According to the Mufti, he learnt about the death of Dr. Kaliisa with profound shock and sadness because of his contribution to the growth of Islam and Muslims in the country. He said the death of Dr. Kaliisa and other Muslim scholars in the past few days leaves a big dent in the Muslim community in the country.

The Mufti, who studied with Dr. Kaliisa, prayed that the Almighty forgives him for his shortcomings as a human being and reward him abundantly for his sacrifices for the good of Islam in the country and the entire world. The Mufti also led Swatil Janaaz for the late Dr. Kaliisa where he asked Muslims to pray for the deceased’s soul.

About Dr. Kaliisa & UMSC

Dr. Kaliisa joined Uganda Muslim Supreme Council-UMSC in 1975 fresh from Madina University in Saudi Arabia. He went on to serve in various capacities including as Acting Kadhi Masaka Muslim district before he was recalled to the UMSC Headquarters at Old Kampala where he worked as the Principal Private/ Personal Assistant to the late Chief of Uganda Sheikh Yusuf Sulaiman Matovu.

He was later appointed Secretary for Religious Affairs, a post he held until 1986. Dr. Kaliisa was a Co-Signatory to the historical Makkah Agreement, which culminated into the drafting of the amended UMSC Constitution. “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiounna” By Ashraf Zziwa Muvawala PRO -UMSC