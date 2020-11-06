The ministry of Education and Sports has warned proprietors of private schools who had started teaching non-candidate classes with a view of catching up with the syllabus, that they risk having their licenses withdrawn.

The warning follows the press reports that plans are in advanced stages to open up schools to non-candidates.

The warning was issued by the minister of higher education, Dr Chrysostom Muyingo, during the launch of a SACCO for proprietors of private education institutions association held at Sheraton Hotel.

Muyingo said schools that are caught not adhering to the presidential and ministry of Education guidelines by teaching non-candidate learners risk facing the law.

“Government only allowed the reopening of schools in a phased manner. I ask you to strictly follow the presidential directives. Any body who is bringing in other classes for the sake of survival is breaking the law,”he said.

Muyingo urged all schools to be patient and work with the government to ensure that all students are safe from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also appealed to the teachers and students not to only wear masks in the presence of their leaders but to always do so for their own good.

“We have to join hands and ensure that our children are safe from the pandemic. I visited one school and the gate keeper told me that teachers only wear face masks in the presence of the head teachers which is very bad. We need to keep ourselves safe,”he noted.

Proprietors also asked government to allow the resumption of semi candidate classes because it’s so hard to run a school using revenue from one class.