Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate, Maj.Gen, Mugisha Muntu has warned Ugandans not to be overtaken by emotions while deciding the next country’s president.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Kampala, Muntu said in the past 58 years since independence, the country has had many good manifestos and policies but has not had much effect in terms of transformation due to poor implementation.

“Some of these manifestos since 1962 have been spot on and if had been put into practice, Uganda would now be in the first world. However, we believe we have been having a missing link to implement the manifestos,”Muntu said.

Reciting his party’s campaign manifesto of “the change you can trust”, the Alliance for National Transformation presidential candidate said they are ready to practice what they preach but implementing their manifesto.

“We have been carefully been identifying leaders and I want to tell you that we have the discipline to control ourselves and implement the manifesto to its entirety and whatever we talk about.”

The former army commander explained that what has been defeating all governments in the last 58 years since independence is the lack of discipline and self-control to ensure they work for the benefit of the country and its population.

He insisted that all governments have failed on this parameter, promising that this is the aspect in which his government would differ.

“Power is like alcohol. When you go to a bar, amongst you must be a team that remains sobber or else everyone will get drunk. The team that takes power must have the capacity to check themselves and also restrain, knowing that nobody will check them.”

“The public should therefore vote for those persons who will always have self-restraint and capability to transform the country. To vote people out of emotions can lead us into having people we don’t desire. Don’t vote for people because you love them but consider capability.”

Emphasizing that the Alliance for National Transformation is the missing link for the country’s development, Muntu urged the public not to be misguided into voting for people who won’t be able to control themselves against looting public resources and repeating mistakes of past governments.

“Look for a team of people with ability and discipline to understand the situation and get solutions to address the problems. Don’t follow emotions but make a judgment while voting people to represent your interests.”