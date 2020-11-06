By Dzimbow Aziz

The leader of National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, in a show of power, beat heavy security at Magamaga barracks in Mbarara today and attended the burial of celebrated scholar Dr. Anas A Kaliisa in Ruhama, Ntungamo.

“We were surprised when one of our people informed us that Kyagulanyi was already at the burial place,” one of the police officers informed us.

Sources within NUP told us that Kyagulanyi used a bus to Ntungamo not his private car.

Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata before handing over the microphone to Kyagulanyi cautioned government to stop harassing opposition politicians.

“Bobi Wine is a peaceful man, when he spoke in Kibuli, was there any problem? It is your security that started the chaos [in Kyambogo],” Muzaata said.

While paying his respects to the late Dr. Kaliisa, a ceremony attended by the movers and shakers of Uganda, Kyagulanyi asked Museveni to treat him as a Ugandan and presidential candidate.

“I know some of you are close to Mr. Museveni. Go tell him that I am a Ugandan who needs to talk to Ugandans like he does. Why does he stop me? All we need is to stop the dictatorship,” he said.

Kyagulanyi postponed his manifesto launch to tomorrow Saturday in respect to Dr. Kaliisa.

With the heavy deployment in Mbarara, it remains to be seen whether he will be allowed to launch his manifesto in the heart of the NRM stronghold.