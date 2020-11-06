The National Unity Platform flag bearer for Budiope West, Daniel Muyigi was involved in a nasty accident in Mukono on Thursday evening.

The accident which was a head on collision occurred at Namanve when the car of the aspirant, who was driving from Kampala to Jinja side collided with a speeding Mark II which was coming from Mukono heading to Kampala.

Muyigi who is undergoing treatment at Sera Clinic Seeta Mukono sustained injuries in the chest.

He told Nile Post that he is feeling a lot of much pain in the chest although medics said he would be fine.

“It is by the grace of God that I am still alive, I hit my chest on the steering wheel,” said Muyigi, on his sick bed.

He blamed the accident on the driver of the Mark II driver whom he said was driving recklessly.

Muyigi’s accident occurred hours before his NUP colleague Badru Katongole, died in accident yesterday at Kyazanga. Katongole was NUP’s candidate in Bukoto Central