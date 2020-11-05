Talented fast rising female musician, Namugerwa Joan aka Jowy Landa has called it quits with Da Texas Management and joined Sure Events, Nina Roz’ former management team.

Jowy Landa who gained fame through doing music covers of hit Ugandan songs has confirmed quitting DA Texas Management so as to start a new chapter with Sure Entertainment.

She joined manager Francis and the young rapper, Fresh Kid in the DA Texas music label last year but after failing to make it right through that path, she has switched lanes and now signed under Sure Events.

Through her social media platforms, Jowy Landa has appreciated her former management for gifting her with shelter and support for the little time she has been with them thereby wishing them the best in their endeavors.

“Thank you De Texas Management, thank you Manager Francis for that heart….. I also promise to be with you guys still as ma family… #JowyLanda is now officially under #SureEvents 🙏🙏🙏”- Jowy Landa.