By Samuel Muhimba

President Yoweri Museveni this morning set off for Dodoma, Tanzania where he is attending the swearing-in ceremony of re-elected Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

Tanzania Magufuli has taken oath today, to serve as the country’s president for another five years (2021-2025).

Upon taking the oath, Magufuli who was cheered on by his supporters held up a ceremonial spear and shield to signify the beginning of his presidency.

Museveni who departed Entebbe Airport Thursday morning, is in attendance alongside other dignitaries including Former Tanzanian Presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Burundi’s Prime Minister Alaine Bunyoni, Botswana’s VP Slumber Tsogwane and Mozambique Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosário and Zanzibar’s President Hussein Ali Mwinyi is also present.

Incumbent Magufuli was declared winner of Last week’s election by the National Electoral Commission with 12.51 million votes (84 percent) against 1.93 million (13 percent) for his main challenger, Tundu Lissu from leading opposition Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo.

Last week, Magufuli’s closest opponent Tundu Lissu, dismissed the election results alleging fraud.

Lissu, was arrested on Monday this week for inciting violence after he called on masses to protest against the election results.