The Electoral Commission has said they are not yet officially aware of the rejection of the security detail given to the National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi.

NUP Secretary-General, Lewis Rubongoya told journalists on Wednesday that Kyagulanyi had rejected the guards whom he accused of participating in his brutal arrest shortly after nomination on Tuesday.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday afternoon, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said they have not officially been briefed by the presidential candidate about his decision and events leading to the same.

“He is still a presidential candidate and he is entitled to protection from the state. For that matter, we have not withdrawn our vehicle from him. I have not heard that. All I heard was that he had chased away the guards. I am waiting to hear from his side and we complete the matter,”Byabakama said.

Just like other presidential candidates, Kyagulanyi was given a security detail of six armed counter-terrorism police officers and a police patrol vehicle.

However, Kyagulanyi on Tuesday said it was appalling that the security personnel provided to guard him had participated in his arrest when police broke into his vehicle and violently forced him out.

The National Unity Platform principal accused the Electoral Commission of not helping matter while he was being arrested shortly after nomination.

Responding to questions from journalists on Wednesday, the Electoral Commission chairperson said he has not been briefed about circumstances surrounding the fracas on Tuesday but noted he is going to speak to all sides to find out what exactly happened.

“We want to get to the root of all this. What was the role of security provided to guard Kyagulanyi?. We want to know their role in this entire fracas. I can’t just take what Kyagulanyi is saying on its face value. I have got to verify and crosscheck that information with those on ground to see what happened,”Byabakama said.

Washing the Electoral Commission’s hands off the events on the day, he said he didn’t know what was happening outside the entire in which he was seated.

“It is very unfortunate that a narrative or scenario has been created that the whole thing happened under the very eyes or noses of the Electoral Commission. We could not in any way tell what was happening outside the tent. As these episodes were playing out, we were nominating other candidates.”

The EC chairperson said there is also need to condemn what he termed as a “no pleasant episode”.

“I want to get facts from Kyagulanyi and the other side before forming an opinion on what to say. However, I want to emphasise that being a candidate doesn’t shield you from your compliance with the law. We are still required to comply with the law irrespective of our status in society.”