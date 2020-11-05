Budaka district has registered a sharp upsurge of new HIV/AIDS cases in its 13 health facilities across the district.

Dr. Erisa Mulwani the District Health Officer (DHO) said 370 new cases have been registered in the past four months.

He said 2,738 people living with HIV on ARVs treatment.

According to Mulwani Budaka Health Centre 4 registered 138 new cases, Iki Iki Health Centre 67, Kamonkoli H/C 58, Naboa 30,Kaderuna 15,Namengo, Nansanga 8,Kerekeren, Lyama,7, Mugiti 6, and Sapir H/c 5.

The DHO says people are no longer using condoms as others have abandoned ARVs treatment at their respective health facilities opting to go and receiving from other neighboring districts.

This was revealed during the launch and training of stakeholders on Safe pal app held at the district council chambers on Wednesday 4th Nov 2020.

Safe pal is a web-based interactive platform that Young people of 10-24 years can use to confidentially report cases of sexual violence and get linked to the nearest service provider like health centers CSO’s, Judiciary, Police, GBV safe shelters, and local governments.

Developed in 2015 by young innovators the Web app which is to be rolled in 112 districts across the country will be installed on a phone.

Najib Mwanje the information and technology officer ministry of gender labor and social development and Naleepo Carolyne from the ministry of health noted that the app can help adolescents to easily report cases of GBV, HIV, Malaria, and tuberculosis.

It also has interactive platform videos that can inform and educate subscribers.

The Budaka District council chairperson Mr. Samuel Mulomi while launching the app said since the app is meant for vulnerable victims it’s prudent for it to be connected to a group of lawyers who offer free legal services such that victims get quick justice.

He said many of GBV cased have remained unattended to because of no funding.