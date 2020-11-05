Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has said that he will launch his manifesto on Saturday, 7th, 2020.

The development has been confirmed by NUP party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi. Ssenyonyi says that Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, decided to postpone releasing his manifesto to allow party leaders to take part in the burial program of Dr. Anas Abdunoor Kaliisa, who breathed his last on Wednesday evening.

“In light of the untimely death of senior leader, Sheikh Anas Kaliisa, who will be buried this Friday in Ntungamo, we have postponed our manifesto launch to Saturday 7th November, to enable our senior leaders, including myself, to participate in the funeral.”

Kyagulanyi added, “The manifesto launch is scheduled to take place in Mbarara, Kakoba Division. We have accordingly notified the Electoral Commission and Uganda Police!”

Dr. Kaliisa was a well known political analyst and senior leader who dissected political and current affairs on NBS Television’s Ensi Ne’Byayo show, every Sunday evening.

The family organized prayers at Kibuli Mosque for the late Dr. Kaliisa and Kyagulanyi attended the prayers with his NUP party leaders.

In his brief speech, Kyagulanyi noted that he was very happy when Dr. Kaliisa spoke about him for the first time and went on to become a mentor who has contributed a lot to his knowledge of Uganda’s politics.

“I last talked to Dr. Kaliisa during the burial of the late Nasser Ntege Ssebagala and he told me to stop crying about what is wrong and right, but tell the country what my candidature presents. This is why I said on nomination day that we had closed the book of lamentations and opened the book of Acts,” Kyagulanyi said.

The Nile Post understands that the late Dr. Kaliisa will be buried on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12pm in Nyakahita, Rwwngoma, Ruhaama, Ntungamo District.