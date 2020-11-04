Police have said the arrest of National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine and Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Amuriat was inevitable.

Tear gas, bullets and arrests characterized the last day of presidential nominations as Kyagulanyi and Amuriat were both arrested either prior to their nomination or immediately after nomination.

However, in a statement, police defended their actions as being inevitable to restore law and order.

“Amuriat blatantly defied the traffic flow plan agreed upon from his home in Najjera to Kyambogo. He instead opted to proceed to Najjanankumbi to lead a delegation of over 2000 supporters in total disregard of the Electoral and Health SOPs. He, however, was safely transported to Kyambogo,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said of the FDC presidential candidate who was arrested and arrive at the nomination centre barefooted.

In one incident, Police had to break into Kyagulanyi’s vehicle, violently picked him and bundled into a waiting vehicle and driven to his home amid the firing of tear gas to disperse the presidential candidate’s supporters who had gathered in big numbers.

The Police spokesperson noted that whereas Kyagulanyi had initially cooperated with security as he proceeded for his nomination, he later refused to heed to directives prompting his arrest.

“After his successful nomination, he had similar plans of holding illegal processions from Kyambogo to Kamwokya NUP Headquarters which we countered due to its negative impact on the flow of traffic, public safety and public order. He was forcefully removed from his vehicle, and a fracas ensued in the process of transferring him to the Police vehicle,”Enanga said of the day that ended in tears for Kyagulanyi.

The police spokesperson said during the fracas, three security personnel and four civilians were injured whereas two vehicles were damaged in the process.

Enanga noted that they also arrested 49 who were involved in demonstrations around Kiseka Market, Mini Price, Kisasi, Ntinda, Najjanankumbi and Nakasozi Buddo.

“We condemn the tactics used by the two opposition figures, since such acts of defiance only bring greater violence such as lawlessness and violence against law enforcement personnel and other Ugandans. It also encourages the spread of the coronavirus. All individual actors and groups that intend to use political processions and unregulated rallies, to show their level of broad public support should stop and instead adopt better campaign strategies in line with the Electoral Commission and Ministry of Health guidelines against Covid-19,”Enanga said.

“We urge all voters to know that it is their democratic right to support a candidate of their own choice. They should, therefore, avoid violent confrontations that could spiral out of control between supporters of rival political factions as well as with the law enforcement agencies.”