Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde has blasted police over the manner in which fellow presidential candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi from the National Unity Platform and Patrick Amuriat were arrested on their nomination day.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Tumukunde said that security out to know that by nature, there should be disagreements during campaigns noting that this should be respected.

“We must respect the sanctity of our electoral system. By nature, all campaigns are characterized by disagreements.We must respect each other people’s views,”Tumukunde said.

The former spymaster noted that the Tuesday incidents put yet another stain on the ruling government but noted it should have been avoided because it was not necessary.

“When one is a presidential aspirant or duly nominated, they must be accorded their respect. I, therefore, call on the government to reign in the security forces and ask them to act sensibly. Uganda risks being ridiculed by our population and the international community at large if such acts continue unabated.”

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the arrest of Amuriat and Kyagulanyi was inevitable after violating the set guidelines.

“Amuriat blatantly defied the traffic flow plan agreed upon from his home in Najjera to Kyambogo. He instead opted to proceed to Najjanankumbi to lead a delegation of over 2000 supporters in total disregard of the Electoral and Health SOPs. He, however, was safely transported to Kyambogo,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said of the FDC presidential candidate who was arrested and arrive at the nomination centre barefooted.

In one incident, Police had to break into Kyagulanyi’s vehicle, violently picked him and bundled into a waiting vehicle and driven to his home amid the firing of tear gas to disperse the presidential candidate’s supporters who had gathered in big numbers.

The Police spokesperson noted that whereas Kyagulanyi had initially cooperated with security as he proceeded for his nomination, he later refused to heed to directives prompting his arrest.

“After his successful nomination, he had similar plans of holding illegal processions from Kyambogo to Kamwokya NUP Headquarters which we countered due to its negative impact on the flow of traffic, public safety and public order. He was forcefully removed from his vehicle, and a fracas ensued in the process of transferring him to the Police vehicle,”Enanga said of the day that ended in tears for Kyagulanyi.