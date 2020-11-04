By Jaffari Muyinda

Residents in Mayuge are in grief following the demise of the district health officer, Dr. Charles Nabangi.

Dr Nabangi is said to have died of high blood pressure according to the district senior communication officer, Lukiah Kakai.

Paul Muzige, the Mayuge district Principal Assistant Secretary (PAS) confirmed the death of Nabangi. He said his death is a big loss to the district.

“He was calm, humble and very patient, hardworking and dedicated most of the time to his job,” Muzige said.

Nabangi served as a medical doctor at St. Francis Hospital Buluba, Baitambogwe sub-county before being appointed district health officer. He was also said to be a very reliable surgeon who performed a number of successful operations.

His death comes hardly a year after the passing of the district Internal Auditor Charles Kiige who died in an accident in Namasoga village along Iganga- Jinja highway.

It also follows the death of Dr. Ibrahim Gwaluka, the then in charge Kigandalo health centre IV, Mayuge who was gunned down by unidentified gunmen in December 2018 at his home in Bulubandi B village Iganga district.

Nabangi will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Namunkanaga village in Namungalwe sub-county, Iganga district.