The Democratic Party (DP) presidential candidate, Norbert Mao has said the party was slow to submit signatures because they had to follow some modalities as laid out by their constitution.

“As DP, we always want to do things according to our laws. You know some people started collecting signatures as early as last year. But we could not start collecting signatures before our delegates conference. And as you know, our delegates conference was repeatedly postponed due to Covid,”he said.

Mao said another reason for the delay is that DP had hoped that the opposition would unite and front a single candidate against the incumbent President Museveni.

“We had expectations that we could be able to unite and field joint candidates in all positions. That failed. Those are the two reasons for the delay” Mao said on his way to Kyambogo,”he added

He noted after seeing no signs of formulating a coalition he has decided to continue stand in order to realise his dream of power transition.

Mao was among the eight candidates that were duly nominated to contest in the forthcoming election on November 3 bringing the total to 11. Mao will hold the flag for DP in the 2021 presidential election.