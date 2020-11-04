A man is demanding a reimbursement of Shs 1.9m (KES 58,000) from his church claiming he was not offering voluntarily but under duress.

Dishon Kinyanjui Kinuthia wrote to Revival Mission Church in Kenya requesting the deacons and pastors board to consider refunding him the offertory he has contributed for the last 19 years he has been a member.

He says he has been a member of the church from 1997 to 2018 and from his estimated calculations has contributed at least Shs1.9m (KES 58,000) in the offertory.

Kinyanjui claims that while making the contributions, he was not doing it voluntarily but under intimidation and undue influence from the pastors who made it appear that giving to “God” was important, while not giving offertory had a consequence of hell.

He now demands that his money be deposited in his bank account not later than November 31, 2020.

“Failure to pay the stipulated amount before the said date shall prompt legal proceedings,” he said.