Nancy Kalembe was on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 finally nominated t9 contest in the 2021 presidential polls making her the only female candidate in the race for the highest political office in the land.

Kalembe had earlier on failed to be nominated because of a delayed proof of payment of the Shs. 20 million nomination fee that is required by the Electoral Commission for all aspirants.

In her maiden speech as a candidate on Tuesday, Kalembe said that she is a daughter of the most high God who is hopeful that Uganda is ready for a first female commander in chief and president.

Kalembe noted that her campaign will run on the slogan of “Living no one behind” and it will focus on leadership, health, education and the economy as the major issues that she seeks to stabilize.

Leadership

If elected president Kalembe pledged to ensure great leadership that is inseparable from integrity to all the fifty six tribes in Uganda.

Kalembe said: “Our leadership will be accountable and open to all. We promise a leadership that is future focused and will not duel so much on what has happened. We will harness future technology and knowledge and Uganda will finally have global presence not as a third world country but a country with citizens who will know who they are. We are a very blessed country.”

Kalembe said that the promised global recognition will not be only on the outside but on the inside too as she will make sure all God given talents are harnessed, with human resources being empowered.

Health

Kalembe said that health starts before someone is even made in the womb yet the carriers of the womb (Women) are being treated as second class citizens. In her government, this will change.

“Today, I want to tell the girls that we won’t keep focusing on the me too, we will focus on putting in the work,” Kalembe said.

She added that in the health sector, she will empower the human resources, who are the doctors and nurses by boosting their welfare and equipping hospitals with medicines and necessary equipment to enable them to do their work.

Education

Kalembe noted that luckily for her, she went through the same education system as the rest of the Ugandans and this enabled her to notice the positives and the negatives.

She noted: “Our education system needs to be overhauled and when I am president, it will be.”

Kalembe said that usually, when one speaks about changing the education system, people usually rush to think about the curriculum but for her, it is more than that.

“Every problem has a foundation and for the education system, the foundation is our teachers. When we are sitting for senior six exams, we are told to make choices and usually, students put education last and yet if you want to destroy a society, undermine the teachers. My government will bring back the pride of being a teacher by putting them first,” Kalembe noted.

Kalembe said that before the curriculum is changed, teachers will first need to be appreciated that they are currently, by changing their welfare.

Kalembe’s plan for the economy will focus on community businesses and a zero tolerance to corruption.

Kalembe said that when the citizens are made to remember who they are, corruption will drop to the negatives because they will be proud of living in Uganda.