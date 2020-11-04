Fahad Masereka

A policeman attached to Hima division police station in Kasese shot and killed himself for unknown reasons.

Preliminary reports indicate that police constable, Madici Francis, 28 years, shot himself in the presence of other police officers.

Some residents said the deceased was a drunkard whose self shooting they attributed to having been under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to the Nile Post, the LC I chairperson for Hima town centre Deus Kamusiime said residents called him after hearing gunshots at police station but when he tried to reach the police station; he was blocked by the army and police.

Christopher Happy, the deputy mayor Hima town council called upon other Ugandans to shy away from committing suicide.

The Rwenzori East regional police commander Asiimwe Samuel declined to comment on the matter.