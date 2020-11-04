The Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi has appealed to the people of Kampala and Uganda at large to keep calm and promote peace in the face of the campaign period leading to the 2021 general elections.

While addressing the press from her ministry offices in Kampala on Wednesday, Amongi said that government has noted with concern the increasing political anxiety and gross exposure of the public to Covid-19 which threatens to divide Ugandans along ethnic and political lines.

“Whereas we appreciate that our country is at a crucial moment where we are required to conduct a mandated election for leaders at all levels which is crucial in our democratic electoral process and Constitutional history, a number of incidents have been recorded in the capital city that threaten the cohesion of our society and livelihood,” Amongi noted.

Among cited an example of the violence that rocked Kampala and its surroundings on day two of the nomination of presidential candidates, saying such incidences risk breeding intolerance, ferments violence and disrupt business in the city all of which affect the economy and way of life.

Amongi said that Kampala is filled with a diverse group of Ugandans represented in terms of their political persuasions, ethnic representations, cultural orientations, class identity, social orientation and ideology.

She added, “Kampala stands tall as the political capital of the country, a business centre accounting for over 60% of the country’s GDP and a centre of intellectual liberty and while we constitute our constitutional rights, we must ensure that message is of unity.”

Amongi warned politicians that ochestrate violence and victimize people with divergent political beliefs.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo