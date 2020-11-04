Uganda’s e-commerce platform Jumia has announced the return of it’s highly anticipated Jumia Black Friday campaign which will run from 6th to 30th November on the Jumia shopping app.

This year’s campaign will feature discounts of up to 80% off on popular brands such as Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Johnson & Johnson, Jameson,Pampers and many more.

While the popular campaign is offering consumers affordable pricing on a wide assortment of products ranging from home essentials to the latest tech, it is also supporting SME’s and local vendors whose sales were greatly impacted by the COVID-19 restriction measures enacted earlier in the year.

“This year’s Black Friday campaign is different from our past campaigns. It comes at a time when a lot of our vendors are struggling to get back on their feet after being affected by COVID-19. This campaign will therefore help them to leverage the hype and excitement around Black Friday to reach more customers,” Jumia Uganda CEO Ron Kawamara said.

Consumers that visit the Jumia app will be able to enjoy discounted prices on a wide assortment of products ranging from tech products, home appliances, fashion, supermarket essentials and more. Some of the exclusive offers will include the brand new iPhone 12 at 2,499,000 UGX, Kinyara sugar at 2,200 UGX, Globalstar 32” TV at 398,000 UGX.

Last year’s Black Friday campaign hit a record high attracting over 100 million unique visitors to Jumia’s platforms across Africa during the event and this year’s event is expected to attract an even bigger number as more consumers turn online to enjoy convenience and contactless safe delivery.

The campaign will be available for consumers across the country to enjoy as the e-commerce platform to all locations in the country.