By Samuel Muhimba

The Anti-Corruption Court has today granted bail worth Uganda Shillings 3.5 million to the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) Ms Sylvia Muwebwa Ntambi who has been in prison for over a week over charges of corruption and fraud.

After court hearing, Grade One Magistrate, Mr Moses Mushabe Nabende granted bail to Ntambi who through her lawyer MacDusman Kabega had presented three sureties. Each of the sureties was ordered to execute a non cash bond of Uganda shillings 40 million.

The sureties included; Patricia Nambi of Forum for Women in Development; Executive Director of CSBAG Mr Julius Mukunda and Dr Sylvia Namubiru, the executive director of Legal Aid Service Network.

Court also ordered Ntambi to deposit her land title and passport to court to prevent her from leaving the country. The case was adjourned till 24th November 2020.

Ntambi, who had previously twice skipped court, was remanded to Kigo Prison on 29th October 2020 after her sureties failed to present documents proving their employment status.

Ms. Ntambi and 9 other EOC_UG officials are accused of 25 corruption cases including; causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office among other offences.

She allegedly committed the offences between July 2018 and April 2019 at the EOC offices in Kampala. The investigation is worth over Uganda Shillings 120 million.

Her co-accused are: Agnes Enid Kamahoro, 48; Moses Mugabe, 38; Mujuni Mpitsi, 49; Harriet Byangire, 37; Ronnie Kwesiga, 33; Evans Jjemba, 35; Manasseh Kwihangana, 39; Sarah Nassanga, 43 and Nicholas Sunday Olwor, 51.

According to prosecution, Ntambi neglected her duty, resulting into mismanagement of the commission funds worth Shs 245.5 million.

She is also accused of conspiring with EOC employees to defraud the government money worth Uganda Shillings 44.5 million.