The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to reopen one of its main border crossing with Rwanda on Wednesday, according to the authorities in the eastern town of Goma.

The crossing was closed in March as a safety measure to limit the spread of coronavirus. Only cargo lorries were allowed to pass.

Local administrators from both countries met last Monday and agreed to reopen the border point to students and workers affected by its closure.

North-Kivu province, where Goma town is located, has reported the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Congo. The capital, Kinshasa, remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the country.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi lifted the closure of all border crossings in July, but the stretch between Goma and Gisenyi – which neighbours Rwanda – had remained closed,.

DR Congo has in recent weeks witnessed a spike of new Covid-19 cases in, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

