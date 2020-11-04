Political analyst cum Islamic Scholar and Lecturer Sheikh Dr. Abdu Anas Kaliisa has died, the family has confirmed.

According to a family member, Kaliisa left office at Naguru today and returned home to have a rest as was his routine but he collapsed dead at home.

Family members say the cause of death is not known since he never complained of any illness.

The deceased’s body has now been taken to Mulago to carry out a postmortem that will tell the exact cause of death.

Next Media Chief Executive Officer, Kin Kariisa confirmed the death.

“It is with great pain that I share with you that my elder brother, and Chairman of Salam Charity Foundation, Dr. A. A. Kaliisa, has died this evening. Dr. Kaliisa has been more than just my brother. He raised me and has been a father figure to me. May God rest his soul in eternal peace,”Kin tweeted.

He has also been a panelist on NBS Television’s Ensi n’ebyayo program where he used to dissect key issues around the world and used to run every Sunday evening.

His knowledge and sharp memory of events in Islamic theology, law and customs made him a darling of many who watched his show.

Sheikh Dr. Anas Kaliisa was the founding chairman of the House of Zakat and Waqf Uganda, a non-denominational and not-for-profit organisation.

The organisation was set up to manage and administer Zakat (alms) and Waqf or endowment in accordance with the teaching of the Holy Quran and Hadith for the social wellbeing of Muslims and development of Islam.

Kaliisa, also served as the Secretary of the Eminent Council of Sheikhs of Uganda and Chairman Muslim Jurists Uganda.