In what looks like a change of plan, National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi is also known as Bobi Wine will launch his 2021 campaign manifesto in Mbarara and not in Kampala as earlier scheduled.

This was revealed by the NUP Secretary General, Lewis Rubongoya on Wednesday, a day after the party’s presidential candidate’s nomination.

“On Friday this week, we will be launching our manifesto in Mbarara City. We will also officially open our regional office in Mbarara that day,”Rubongoya told journalists on Wednesday.

The National Unity Platform leader had promised to unveil him on Tuesday shortly after his nomination but incidents that happened later including his arrests prolonged the manifesto launch.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the NUP Secretary General said their program was interrupted by security that fired tear gas to disperse them.

Rubongoya also revealed that the National Unity Platform principal had rejected the security detail given to him by the Electoral Commission after nomination.

“Those people(security detail) who were supposed to protect him were instead the ones helping their colleagues to arrest him at Kyambogo after nomination,”Rubongoya said.

On Wednesday, shortly after his release, Kyagulanyi accused the new security detail given to him by the Electoral Commission of surrendering him to his captors following the nomination that later turned into tears for the NUP principal and some of his supporters.

By the look of things, Kyagulanyi is likely to clash with security in Mbarara stemming from adhering the EC guidelines relating to Coronavirus that banned rallies and meetings of people more than 70 in number.