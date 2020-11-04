More than five Ugandans including National Unity Platform flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine have been named among 100 most influential young Africans in 2020.

This is the 5th annual publication of the 100 Most Influential by Avance Media and Africa Youth Awards.

Other people who made it to the list include journalists Nancy Kacungira from BBC and Solomon Serwanjja from NBS TV; Eddy Kenzo; Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate change activist and Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa from Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab.

Nakate last year made headlines when she championed a campaign against racism in the media.

Serwanjja also made the list last year and scooped the BBC’s Komla Dumor Award for his work in investigative journalism.

The awards aim at appreciating youths impacting positively in the lives of young people all over the continent in a diverse range of fields.

With a record 49 females and 51 males represented from 29 African countries, the list features notable faces such as Davido, Peace Hyde, Bobi Wine, Aya Chebbi, Caster Semenya and Nisreen Elsaim.

Nigeria recorded the highest representation with 21 young achievers, with Ghana, Kenya and South Africa also recording a representation of 10 young people each.

The criteria for selection included: excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and being an accomplished young African.

Below is the official list of 2020 100 Most Influential Young Africans arranged in alphabetical

order

1.Abasi Ene-Obong (54Gene)

2.Abdoulaye “ABD” Traore (WatsUp TV)

3.Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan)

4.Adebola Williams (RED | For Africa)

5.Adetola Nola (Veritasi Homes and Properties)

6.Adji Bousso Dieng (Computer Scientist)

7.Alain Nteff (Healthlane)

8.Alex Iwobi (Everton)

9.Amina Priscille Longoh (Minister, Women and Protection of Children, Chad)

10.Anwar Bougroug (Fashion Designer)

11.Arielle Kitio Tsamo (Cameroon Youth School Tech Incubator)

12.Ashish Thakkar (Mara Group)

13.Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona Femení)

14.Aurélie Adam Soulé Zoumarou (Minister, Digital Economy and Communications, Benin)

15.Aya Chebbi (African Union Youth Envoy)

16.Berla Mundi (OAP)

17.Betty Kyallo (Journalist)

18.Bobi Wine (MP, Kyadondo East Constituency, Uganda)

19.Boniface Mwangi (Activist)

20.Boubou (Artist)

21.Bright Simons (IMANI Africa)

22.Broda Shaggi (Comedian)

23.Burna Boy (Musician)

24.Caster Semenya (Athlete)

25.Charlette N’Guessan (BACE Group)

26.Charlot Magayi (Mukuru Stoves)

27.Christian Achaleke Leke (Youth Development Expert)

28.Clarisse Iribagiza (Computer Scientist)

29.Dancegod Lloyd (Dancer)

30.Daniel Dotse (Lead for Ghana)

31.Davido (Musician)

32.Dentaa Amoateng (GUBA Foundation)

33.Diamond Platnumz (Musician)

34.DJ Neptune (Disc Jockey)

35.Dorcas Wangira (Citizen TV)

36.Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (OAP)

37.Eddy Kenzo (Musician)

38.Edith Brou (Blogger)

39.Edith Kimani (DW)

40.Emma Inamutila Theofelus (Deputy Minister, ICT, Namibia)

41.Emtithal Mahmoud (Activist)

42.Fadzayi Mahere (Spokesperson, MDC Alliance, Zimbabwe)

43.Fatoumata Bâ (Janngo)

44.Fejiro Hanu Agbodje (Patricia Technologies)

45.Gregory Rockson (mPharma)

46.Habila Malgwi (Global Citizen Forum)

47.Hadeel Osman (Fashion Revolution)

48.Ilwad Elman (Elman Peace and Human Rights Center)

49.Innoss’B (Musician)

50.Javnyuy Joybert (Speaker)

51.Joeboy (Musician)

52.Joel Nanauka (Speaker)

53.John Obidi (Speaker)

54.Karl Kugelmann (Model)

55.Kiki Mordi (Journalist)

56.Kuami Eugene (Musician)

57.Lamin Darboe (National Youth Council, Gambia)

58.Lelise Neme (Ethiopian Investment Commission)

59.Master KG (Musician)

60.Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce)

61.Melene Rossouw (Women Lead Movement)

62.Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

63.Nancy Kacungira (BBC Africa)

64.Nelson Kwaje (Defy Hate Now)

65.Nermine Sfar (Dancer)

66.Ngombe Tamaris (Collectif Entre Elles)

67.Nisreen Elsaim (UN Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change)

68.Njugush (Comedian)

69.Odunayo Eweniyi (PiggyVest)

70.Ogutu Okudo (SpringRock Group)

71.Ola Brown (Flying Doctors)

72.Olugbenga Agboola (Flutterwave)

73.Orondaam Otto (Slum2School)

74.Paula Ingabire (Minister, ICT and Innovation, Rwanda)

75.Peace Hyde (Forbes Africa)

76.Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

77.Qabale Duba (Qabale Duba Foundation)

78.Rachel Sibande (mHub)

79.Rediet Abebe (Computer Scientist)

80.Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

81.Sandrine Umutoni (Imbuto Foundation)

82.Satta Sheriff (Action for Justice and Human Rights)

83.Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa (Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab)

84.Simi (Musician)

85.Siya Kolisi (Rugby Player)

86.Solomon Serwanjja (NBSTV)

87.Stonebwoy (Musician)

88.Takele Uma Banti ((Minister, Mines, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ethiopia)

89.Temie Giwa Tubosun (LifeBank)

90.Thando Thabethe (OAP)

91.Theo Baloyi (Bathu Shoes)

92.Thuso Mbedu (Artist)

93.Tumi Sole (CountyDuty)

94.Umra Omar (Safari Doctors)

95.Vanessa Nakate (Climate Justice Activist)

96.Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves (Minister, Finance, Angola)

97.Victor Wanyama (Montreal Impact)

98.Vusi Thembekwayo (Speaker)

99.Wala’a Essam al-Boushi (Minister, Youth and Sport, Sudan)

100.Yawa Hansen-Quao (Emerging Public Leaders)