Local artiste, Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool, has expressed his displeasure towards some NRM top officials for choosing Ronald Mayinja’s song over his.

Recently,Ronald Mayinja also a local artist,who crossed from the National Unity Platform (NUP) to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) released a campaign song for President Museveni titled Akalulu.

The song praises Museveni for his achievements and rallies Ugandans to vote for him come 2021 general election.

Similarly, Bebe Cool also released a song Mwongedde Akaluluwith hope that the song will be the official campaign anthem for Museveni in the 2021 campaigns.

Unfortunately, his song was not chosen a decision that has left him frustrated.

During the launch of NRM manifesto at Speke Resort Munyonyo, NRM officials showed more interest in Mayinja’s song than that of Bebe Cool.

At the same event Mayinja’s song was declared the official campaign song for the party during the election season.

But in an interview with a local TV station, Bebe Cool said he was shocked that some NRM officials could adore a song of a new party entrant at the expense of his which he said is a sign of unfairness.

“There are us who have given the party our all year after year that I have at times put the party before my career and my family. There is a time I couldn’t sing in Kampala and yet that is my main business,”he said.

He said he had chosen to speak out because he feels hurt and unappreciated.

“I am happy and glad that you brought Mayinja to NRM because we need all those people but you can’t put his song before mine. People are watching and laughing at us. What they did was not right. How could you prefer a song of a new party entrant to that of a loyal cadre who has supported the party for so many years?”he queried.

He also called for unity in the party saying it’s not the time to fight because he wants the president to win by over 80%.

“The truth is that I am not being jealous and I am not attacking Mayinja. Even I told him face to face in front of his manager Kavuma that they should stop portraying NRM as a deal making party,”he said.