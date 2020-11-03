Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) has urged the security forces to respect the rights of citizens as they keep law and order during the nomination of presidential aspirants.

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) started the process of receiving aspirants who wish to contest for the presidency on Monday, November 2.

Prior to the event, Uganda Police Force spokesperson Fred Enanga warned that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone attempting to disrupt the nominations. The nominations are taking place Kyambogo sports grounds.

Enanga was echoing the stance first voiced by the Inspector General of Police John Martins Okoth Ochola. Ochola promised to crush anyone trying to sabotage the nominations that began with President Yoweri Museveni being nominated on Monday.

UWBA president Musa Majoba has appealed to the security forces to remember that Ugandans are exercising their rights by protesting. He said that as a civic body, they call upon the police to respect the rights of the citizens to protest peacefully.

He asked the security forces not to beat up or harm citizens who raise their hands when confronted. He said that security should realise that many citizens are peaceful and ready to comply with reasonable security orders.

He challenged the police to be the guardians of law and order, as is their mandate and not to destroy it in how they enforce it.

UWBA, and other civic minded organisations are closely monitoring the electoral process in Uganda. Any abuse of the rights of the citizens to vote and exercise their right will be documented for further prosecution down the line.

Majoba asked the police to remember that they too are citizens of the country. They should treat their fellow citizens as they wish to be treated.

This Wednesday, November 3 will witness the nomination of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (alias Bobi Wine). Kyagulanyi is expected to be President Museveni’s main challenger in the 2021 polls. Kyagulanyi heads the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Alongside Kyagulanyi, other aspirants to be nominated include the Forum for Democratic Change president Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao.

The Uganda Whistle Blowers Association (UWBA) is a non profit organ founded by Musa Majoba in 2016, as well as a few others whose key aims, is to right wrongs.

UWBA describes its mission as to fight the violation of rights and freedoms, abuse of authority and power, and public office mismanagement.