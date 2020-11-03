The Presidential advisor on special operations, as well as First Son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainrugaba, has said National Unity Platform (NUP) principle and Presidential contender Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine will be defeated should he seek non-peaceful means in his search for presidency.

Muhoozi, who was the head of the Presidential Guard Brigade (PGB) now the elite Special Forces Command (SFC), made the statements on his Twitter handle.

He said that if Bobi attempts to fight, he will be defeated

“I told you, my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine being. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on!”

Muhoozi’s comments came moments after Bobi Wine was snatched from his car, through his bodyguards’ hands and whisked away in a police van to his home in Magere.

The incident happened just outside the nomination venue at Kyambogo grounds in Wakiso.

Before he met the police actions, Bobi had just promised to revise salaries of security personnel and give their children free education.

Commenting about the matter, Muhoozi also praised the security personnel for doing a good job including putting Bobi Wine in “his place” after that.

“Indeed it’s not by surprise that’s why he said and emphasized to increase the salaries of the security men because they are doing a better job just like an hour ago to position him well back on track,” he said