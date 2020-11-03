2021 presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that presidential advisor on special operations who doubles as the first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba and his father President Yoweri Museveni will soon understand that this country belongs to Ugandans and not the first family.

Kyagulanyi’s comments come hours after Muhoozi had said in a tweet following Kyagulanyi’s arrest on Tuesday that he (Kyagulanyi) will be defeated should he seek non-peaciful means in his search for presidency.

In a reply after his release, Kyagulanyi told Muhoozi that he should be ashamed of his comments because his is a ‘non-violent call to action’.

“Only cowards & weak men boast of violence! You should be ashamed. Ours is a non-violent call for action. You know that in a free & fair election, your father the old tyrant, would be no more. This country belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You will soon understand that,” Kyagulanyi said in a tweet

Kyagulanyi was snatched from his car following his commanding speech at Kyambogo after his official nomination and whisked away in a police van to his home in Magere before a second arrest and release.

By press time, Kyagulanyi was at his home in Magere where he had just addressed a crowd that gathered to hear from.

Police was still maintaining heavy security presence outside his gate by the time of compiling this report