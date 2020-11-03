Prophet Elvis Mbonye says long before Pastor Augustine Yiga fell into trouble with the law, he had received a vision telling him that the name “Yiga” would be a big issue nationally and internationally.

In a video recorded on January 7, 2020, Mbonye said he saw a name “Yiga” becoming a major news item but he could not tell how.

Indeed, Yiga, who died on October 27 at Nsambya hospital, had long been in the news before his death this year. In March, he was arrested after he told a congregation at his Revival Church in Kawaala that there was no Covid-19.

He was charged with spreading harmful propaganda. He was later remanded to Kitalya prison before he was eventually released. Months after his release, he fell ill and was admitted to Nsambya.

On October 23, he was rumored to be dead only for his family to dispute the reports. Yiga finally died last week.