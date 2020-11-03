Three children, two boys and one girl, were found dead in a rented room in Mbale after they inhaled carbon monoxide from a charcoal stove.

Among the victims was an eight year old boy, six year old boy and a three year old girl all belonging to the same family. The family lost another child to natural causes in May.

Relatives revealed that the family had just shifted from Bududa three days a go in pursuit of a better livelihood.

The father had left the children in the room to go and collect food from the village only to receive information that his children are no more.

The mother of the children is in Saudi Arabia for domestic work.

Witnesses said that the children yelled for help but the neighbours paid a deaf ear.

Initially some people had blamed the incident on witchcraft, food poisoning however a postmortem report showed that the children had succumbed to suffocation due to poor aeration and emission of carbon monoxide from a charcoal stove that was found in the house.

Police cautioned people against cooking inside their houses adding that similar deaths have become rampant in the region.