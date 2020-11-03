Independent presidential candidate, John Katumba has finally been nominated to contest in the 2021 general elections by the Electoral Commission (EC).

EC Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama said that the candidate has finally fulfilled all the necessary requirements.

“Having satisfied the Commission by presenting all the required documents, I duly announce John Katumba as a candidate for the 2021 general elections,” Justice Byabakama said.

In his media brief after nomination, Katumba said that if voted into power, he will focus on unemployment because that is one of the major problems facing the youth.

“If others can, we can also make it. I will fight unemployment. I am a fresh graduate from Makerere University and I know what it means to go without a job,” Katumba said.

Yesterday Katumba made headlines when his car tyre got a puncture on his way to Kyambogo nomination venue before he got out to run to there in a bid to arrive on time.

Katumba was however still not nominated yesterday because according to the Electoral Commission, he had not yet paid the shs. 20 million that candidates are expected to pay.

Katumba now joins incumbent candidate and president Yoweri Museveni, Gen. Mugisha Muntu, Lt. Gen. Tumukunde, Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, and Patrick Oboi Amuriat as the only nominated candidates so far.