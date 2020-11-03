A combination of Uganda Police Force (UPF) and Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel have been deployed at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) offices in Najjanankumbi, along Entebbe Road, this morning.

The security officers have restricted access to the FDC offices ahead of the nomination of the party’s presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

The intention of the deployment is still unknown as police is yet to issue a statement on the same.

The FDC flag bearer, Amuriat had vowed to lead a procession from the FDC offices to Kyambogo sports grounds where he is expected to be nominated at midday.

FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda yesterday announced that their party will not respect the Electoral Commission guidelines of moving with only nine people, saying that the party has a lot of structures and that they will move with at least twenty officials.

This is being updated