National Unity Platform (NUP) principal and flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested and taken to an unknown place, minutes after he was duly nominated as a presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

Kyagulanyi was forcefully removed form his car as he exited Kyambogo Sports Ground and put into a police van.

In the ensuing scuffle, a number of Bobi Wine’s bodyguards were beaten.

It is not clear where he was taken.

Earlier, the Electoral Commission boss, Justice Simon Byabakama announced Kyagulanyi had fully satisfied the requirements for his nomination and he is allowed to continue.

“We have verified the documentation that aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu presented. I therefore, Justice Simon Byabakama, being the returning officer for the nomination, announce that he is a duly nominated candidate for the 2021 general elections,” Byabakama said.

Byabakama however urged Kyagulanyi to manage his crowd and not expose people to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyagulanyi’s journey to the nomination venue in Kyambogo was dominated with tear gas as police tried to disperse supporters who had gathered on the road side to wave for their candidate.

The NUP candidate is now expected to make his way to Kamwokya at the party’s Secretariat where he intends to unveil his manifesto.