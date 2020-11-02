For the past two weeks, there’s been a hot debate about the longevity of musician Nina Roz and Daddy Andre’s relationship after their introduction ceremony that left many in shock.

Personally, I think when it comes to celebrity marriages, it entirely depends on how the relationship started. For people like Bobi Wine (now legislator and presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulanyi) and Barbie Itungo, you’d clearly see that their relationship was bound to last because this couple met at the university, very broke and they were not stars, so the foundation was so strong. It’s the same story with Nameless and Wahu, they met in the late 90s at the University of Nairobi, had nothing at all, but eventually built themselves. So when such celebrities marry, it’s hard for them to break up, compared to those who meet their spouses at the peak of their careers.

There’s new study by Marriage Foundation in UK which indicated that the divorce rate for famous couples is two thirds higher than for other couples. This is so because of factors like;

Too much ego

When two people share the same social status in the society, they’re most likely to crash. That’s why it was hard for people like Rema Namakula and Eddy Kenzo, Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz’s relationships to last. And I think musician Bebe Cool was very wise to pull his wife Zuena Kirema out of the showbiz industry, because otherwise, the repercussions of her being in the showbiz, would largely affect their relationship.

The other challenge that fuels celebrity marriage break-ups is, the lack of together time.

Production and tour schedules take celebrities across the world for weeks and months. For instance, i have been told that Eddy Kenzo has been booked till April next year. Now imagine, being a wife to such a person and you can’t respect his schedules. It becomes hard. In July this year, American rapper Drake was put on spot why he hasn’t married yet. And he said, he loves his space, work and routine, and for him to break that, it has to be a someone special that fits into that puzzle.

An artiste is akin to a driver. When a driver sets out for long journey, he/she would need a co-driver the most but not a passenger, this is so because it’s only a co-driver who can best guide them throughout the journey.

Some celebrities date for fame

A celebrity will get into a relationship with intention that it’d elevate their brand. For instance, look at Geo-Steady and Prima, honestly that woman used to foot GeoSteady’s studio bills, supported him financially till he made it.

And now that he’s up there, dude broke up with a woman who was there for him when many used to give him a cold shoulder.

This was the same case for Diamond Platinumz and Zari Hassan’s relationship. Zari was after Diamond’s fame. Also, it’s a big challenge for celebrities to differentiate who is genuine and who is after their fame.

There’s a saying that, if you don’t grow together, you’ll grow apart

One reason celebrity relationships break down is because the rules change. In marriage, most peoples’ lives generally stay the same. That doesn’t happen to celebrities. One movie or a song can change their lives overnight. A Big Trill of 2018 is not the Big Trill of 2020, the current one has more demands, and if it happens that he dates a person who doesn’t understand that, it becomes hard for their marriage to work out.

And the other factor is, Money

Celebrities see more money than they ever saw growing up. They get used to doing whatever they want, no matter who it might hurt. They also get hit on more than most of us. They most likely find it easier to let go after a shorter length of time, because there will always be someone else available to admire them.